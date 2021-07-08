Orange County sees jump in new coronavirus cases

Orange County leaders are continuing to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as new COVID cases are increasing. Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said the county recorded 382 new COVID cases on Tuesday, a new high since May 22.

He said cases are trending up.

"195 [cases one day], next day 221, the day after 253."Dr. Pino said 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths were among people who are unvaccinated."

He believes recent holidays like the Fourth of July and Memorial Day and the Delta strain of COVID are contributing to an increase in cases.

Dr. Pino said the Delta strain is on track to become the dominant strain in Orange County soon.

RELATED: Biden admin launching 'door-to-door' push to vaccinate Americans, sparks major backlash

"We are expecting that, that happened with other variants before. What is significant about this one is how transmissible it is and how quick it takes off."

Mayor Jerry Demings said the 14-day rolling positivity rate for new COVID cases in Orange County is 5.99 percent, a nearly two-point increase since June 28.

"Although that number may not be alarming to some it is an important reminder that if we do not continue to practice common sense precautions our numbers will start trending in the wrong direction."

Dr. Pino is encouraging people who have received the COVID vaccine to wear a mask if they are going into a crowded area and want extra protection.

RELATED: Delta variant now most common COVID-19 strain, CDC prediction suggests

"It’s actually advisable for those, especially if you are vaccinated, you have pre-existing conditions, you have some poor health. You may want to add another layer of protection and it doesn’t say anything negative about the vaccine."

Advertisement

Barnett Park offers drive-thru COVID vaccines seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ups are accepted but pre-registration is encouraged. Visit the Orange County Government website for more information and additional locations offering the vaccine.