Orange County schools looking to fill bus driver openings before new school year

The school year ended just over a week ago and already officials at Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) are trying to cover bus driver shortages for the fall.

"We have a need for about 100 bus drivers and about 20 fleet mechanics," said Carlyn Harris of OCPS Transportation.

"In the summer we have retirement, so we have people retirement, so we kind of trying to replace them as they leave we get fresh people in. So if we are doing it through the summer they can get trained and ready for the new school year," she added.

Last year some students saw delays as drivers had to combine routes to ensure everyone made it to school.

At a job fair at Edgewater High School in Orlando this morning, only one person preregister to be there.

"I love children and I love my community and I love Orlando and I love Edgewater," said applicant Venus Smith.

Even though Smith was the only appointment, the school district is not worried. They say they are thinking outside the box, reaching out to stay-at-home parents and retirees to help. Even if it is part-time. They are also attending other job fairs like those at colleges and universities.

Pay starts at $13.24 an hour and there is currently a $1,000 sign-on bonus. The next job fair is set for June 20 at Wekiva High School.