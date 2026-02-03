Orange County school board weighs e-bike restrictions after student crashes

The Brief Orange County schools are considering new rules for student e-bike use after several crashes. Board members discussed a ban but leaned toward education, safety training and age restrictions. No decision was made; more meetings are planned to gather data and review options.



Orange County Public Schools officials are considering new restrictions on student use of electric bikes.

The move comes following a series of recent crashes that have raised safety concerns near and on school campuses.

The backstory:

District leaders discussed several options this week, including an outright ban on e-bikes at school campuses. Some board members said such a move would be too aggressive and difficult to enforce given limited staffing.

The discussion followed multiple crashes involving students riding e-bikes to school, as well as at least one incident on a campus. Board members said the trend has prompted urgent questions about how to prevent serious injuries.

Instead of a ban, several members favored increased education and safety measures, such as rider training, partnerships with law enforcement and health officials, and providing free helmets. The board also expressed support for requiring riders to be at least 16 years old to bring e-bikes onto campus.

Board members emphasized the risks posed by high speeds and lack of protective gear, warning that crashes could result in severe injuries or death. No consensus was reached on next steps, and officials said additional meetings will be held to gather data and explore policy options.

What's next:

The next discussion on the issue is scheduled for later this month.