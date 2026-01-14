Orange County School Board votes to keep contested animal reproduction book in middle schools

The Brief A children’s book about animal reproduction will remain in several Orange County middle school libraries after a divided school board vote. The board voted 6–2 to keep "Do Animals Fall in Love?" on shelves, with critics calling some illustrations inappropriate and supporters saying it is educational and age-appropriate. Parents remain split, and families can restrict their children’s library access through the district’s Skyward portal.



A children’s book that includes illustrations of animals mating will remain on the shelves of several Orange County middle school libraries after a divided school board vote, despite objections from some parents and board members.

The book, "Do Animals Fall in Love?", is available at multiple middle schools across the district. Its publisher describes it as an illustrated collection of facts about animal reproduction, including how animals attract mates, reproduce and care for their young.

The backstory:

The book is currently available in libraries at Avalon, Water Spring, Meadow Woods, and Wolf Lake middle schools.

The publisher describes the work as a fully illustrated compendium of facts regarding how animals attract partners, mate, and give birth.

What they're saying:

School board member Alicia Farrant challenged the book's presence, arguing that the "reproduction" section contains frank illustrations of animals coupling that are inappropriate for children.

"It is perverted. It is inappropriate," she said.

She expressed concern that students could access the book in a library without their parents' knowledge or consent.

Supporters of keeping the book said it is educational and age-appropriate. They argued parents should have the ability to decide what materials their children can access rather than imposing a blanket removal.

"I think the book is an engaging book about animal reproduction. I think it's written in a way that students would be actually interested to pick it up and to learn something," said school board member Stephanie Vanos.

"As members of the Orange County School Board, we must allow parents to have the choice and also allow them to control and direct the moral barometer of their families. So that is why I voted to keep the book in the school," said school board member Vicki-Elaine Felder.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The school board voted 6-2 to keep the book in middle school libraries, with Chair Teresa Jacobs joining Farrant in dissent.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Parents remain split on the issue, with some saying the images go too far for middle school students, while others said the subject matter is a normal part of science education and should be left to family discretion.

What's next:

The book will remain in circulation at the specified middle schools. Parents who wish to opt-out can use the district's digital "Skyward" portal to limit what their children can check out from the library.