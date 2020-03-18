Orange County Public Schools to provide free meals to students amid coronavirus pandemic

article

With Florida public schools K-12 remaining closed until April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Orange County Public Schools has announced they will be providing free meals to students beginning Monday, March 23.

The meals will be distributed from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the car loop of their schools.

Children will receive breakfast, lunch and breakfast for the next day. Students must be present to receive the meals.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday afternoon that all Florida public schools would remain closed and that all testing will be waived for the rest of the school year.

