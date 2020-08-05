Orange County Public Schools adds mask mandate to student dress code

article

Students in Orange County must wear a face mask, according to their new dress code.

Orange County Public Schools presented the Code of Student Conduct on Tuesday night. It includes starts information on a variety of incidents, including but not limited to cheating, fighting, skipping class, tardiness, and disrespect.

FOX 35 CLASSROOM SURVIVAL GUIDE: Here's everything you need to know before the upcoming 2020- 2021 school year.

It also includes information on the student dress code. New this year, the school district will require that students wear a face mask, covering, or shield. This mandate may be waived with approval from the principal only if a student is medically unable to wear a face mask, covering, or shield.

The whole Code of Student Conduct can be viewed below.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the Code of Student Conduct

Advertisement

The 2020- 2021 school year in Orange County will begin on August 10th with virtual instruction. Then, on August 21st, students who elect to do so can begin face-to-face instruction. Those who will remain at home will learn through OCPSLaunchED@Home or Orange County Virtual School.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.