Woman injured in domestic-related shooting near Windermere school, deputies say

An Orange County elementary school was placed on a secure hold on Tuesday afternoon because of nearby police activity, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

All students and staff were safe, authorities said.

What we know:

Keene’s Crossing Elementary School in Windermere was placed on a secure hold as a precaution due to an incident in the area that was not related to the school, the district reported.

Nearby Bridgewater Middle School and Windermere High School were operating under normal conditions, a school spokesperson said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a domestic-related shooting in the 14000 block of Sonco Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they believe the suspect may still be inside the home. The investigation remains active.

