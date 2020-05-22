Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings endorses Universal to begin phased reopening on June 1

article

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has approved Universal Orlando Resort's reopening plans and has sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis for the final signature.

Universal presented their plans to the Orange County Task Force on Thursday, saying they would like to begin reopening in phases starting on June 1st. They said the opening would be gradual and would manage capacity across the entire resort, including within attractions, restaurants, and stores.

They explained that on June 1st and June 2nd, they would like to open the parks to team members to test the new safety protocols.

Following that, on June 3rd and 4th, they would like to open the parks to invited guests and some annual passholders. Then on June 5th, they want to be open to the public, the entire resort, including within attractions, restaurants, and stores.

In the letter being sent to DeSantis from Demings, he stated the following:

"Based on the review outlined above and support of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, I endorse Universal Orlando's phased-approach to open their parks beginning June 1, 2020."

With the reopening, several new safety measures will be in place, including:

Temperature checks at every entrance, as well as for every employee.

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and employees. Those without a mask will be offered one for free. Stores will also sell face coverings.

Audio message and signage reminding guests to follow safety protocols.

Virtual lines implemented at popular attractions.

Menus at restaurants will be single-use only. There will be no buffet or self-serving options and only individually packaged condiments will be offered.

Interactive play areas closed.

Post-show meet-and-greets closed but performers will remain on stage for photos.

Water elements on attractions are reduced or closed entirely.

The plans still need DeSantis' final approval before the phased reopening can begin.

Central Florida theme parks have been shut down since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney World and SeaWorld also must present reopening plans on how they will keep guests and employees safe.