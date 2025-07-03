I-4 eastbound reopens after multi-vehicle crash near Michigan Street

A crash on Interstate 4 eastbound caused major traffic delays on Thursday morning in Orange County.

What we know:

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday near Mile Marker 79.

Three lanes were closed off before Michigan Street. Drivers appeared to be squeezing by on the right shoulder.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The traffic was backed up to about John Young Parkway.

Quite a few crews were seen responding to the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the crash, how many people were involved and if anyone was hurt.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's next:

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.