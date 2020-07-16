Orange County forms 'strike teams' to enforce mask mandate

Orange County Mayor Demings on Thursday announced “strike teams” that will visit businesses without notifications to look into compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the Orange County Mask Executive Order.

"To all of those businesses that are regulated, we will be visiting those where we get complaints and we'll be visiting businesses, in general, to ensure that we have compliance here within our community," Mayor Demings said.

There have been 102 Orange County resident deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, county officials report.

The total number of deaths nearly doubled in the last two weeks. There was an increase of 1,393 positive cases in the County. There is currently a 66% recovery rate. In addition, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, about 50% of those who are admitted to an ICU because of COVID-19 will die from the virus.