Orange County fire crews respond to large generator fire at water treatment plant

The Brief Fire crews responded to a large generator fire at a water treatment plant in Orange County. Crews used water and foam to knock down the fire. No injuries are reported at this time.



Fire crews are responding to a generator fire in Orange County, Thursday morning.

What we know:

A large outside generator at a water treatment plant in Orange County caught on fire on Jan. 15, prompting an emergency response.

Crews from the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Orlando Fire Department arrived to find a column of smoke and visible flames and were able to knock down the fire using foam and water, an Orange County Fire Rescue Department spokesperson said.

The building was not on fire.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Crews remain on the scene. It's not known what caused the fire at this time.