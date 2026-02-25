Orange County Fire: 1.5-acre brush fire spreading near North Hiawassee Road

The Brief Orange County Fire crews are addressing a 1.5 acre fire in Orlando. The fire is spreading toward Crooked Lake, just west of North Hiawassee Road. No injuries are reported at this time.



Fire crews are fighting a brush fire that has spread over one acre near a housing area.

What we know:

Orange County Fire Rescue reported that a large outside field fire is burning approximately 1.5 acres near Crooked Lake in Orlando. The Ocoee Fire Department is also on the scene assisting.

The area, just west of North Hiawassee Road, is primarily surrounded by the lake.

What we don't know:

It's not known what started the fire at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.