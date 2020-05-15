Orange County extending distribution of free PPE for small businesses

article

Orange County will continue to offer free Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to small businesses for two more days in order to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the overwhelming positive response we received on the PPE program from our small businesses in Orange County, we are extending distribution for a limited time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

The original distribution took place during the week of May 11 at six distribution sites. The county will distribute additional PPE kits on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20 at Three Points Elementary School and Orlando Technical College’s Mid-Florida campus.

Operating hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Businesses still must pre-register at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

More than 10,000 small businesses have already taken advantage of the distribution of more than one million face masks and 200,000 travel-size hand sanitizer bottles at drive-thru pick-up sites throughout the county.

"We want to provide additional opportunities for small businesses to pick up these essential items, which will ultimately assist them in reopening and sustaining their operations during this challenging time.”

In order to be eligible, small businesses can be either for-profit or non-profit with majority operations located in Orange County. They must employ no more than 40 individuals regardless of full-time or part-time status.