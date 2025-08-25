Orange County deputy mistakenly shot man who called 911 to report a home break-in, agency says

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave after mistakenly shooting a man who called 911 to report that people were attempting to break into his home, the sheriff's office said.

What we know:

On Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, deputies were called to a home in the area of Silver Star and Sheringham roads in Orlando for a report of a possible home invasion. A man called 911 and said four people were attempting to break into his home and that he had fired a gun at the suspects, OCSO said in a news release.

The four suspects then ran away, the man told deputies. OCSO said this all happened before deputies arrived at his house.

OCSO said once deputies arrived at the house, the homeowner – a man in his 40s – went to unlock the door, which is when a responding deputy "accidentally" fired his gun and hit the man. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released the same day, OCSO said.

OCSO said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) would investigate the shooting.