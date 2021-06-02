Orange County deputies help deliver baby when mom goes into delivery on side of road

It’s a girl!

Orange County sheriff's deputies helped deliver a baby in a strip mall parking lot on Tuesday night. It happened around midnight, near Holden Ave. and South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

While it wasn’t the ideal birth plan mom probably imagined, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Orange County Fire Rescue, arrived right in time.

"What is your name, dear?" you can hear one deputy ask in the body camera video.

Corporal Ken Jorgensen and Corporal Shawn Joyce gloved up and went to work as the mother gave birth within seven minutes of the deputies arriving at the parking lot.

Soon after, you hear the newborn baby cry, one deputy soothing her by saying "Hey, she’s good, hey she’s good," in a peppy-father-like voice.

"Congratulation. It’s a baby girl," another deputy said moments after the baby arrived.

MORE NEWS: Orlando police officers reflect on Pulse tragedy, 5 years later

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the deputies weren’t available to comment on the birth Wednesday evening as they usually work the midnight shift.

Orange County Fire Rescue took over the call once the baby was born.

The mother and baby were healthy and brought to a nearby hospital.

What an entrance into the world!

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

