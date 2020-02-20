Orange County deputies cracking down on drivers using phones in school, construction zones

article

Put down the phone!

The Orange County Sheriff's Office will be cracking down on drivers who are not obeying the "hands-free" law.

Deputies will be out and about looking for drivers who are on their cellphones while going through school and construction zones.

"Remember, you cannot be holding any electronic device in school zones and construction zones when workers are present," the Sheriff's Office said.

"You have to realize that you are driving a deadly weapon," Master Deputy Mike Johnson told FOX 35 News.

A law went into effect on Jan. 1 banning cellphone use in school and construction zones.

"It’s a primary violation, which means if an officer looks over and sees you typing in that device, they can stop you for no other reason than that," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Montes said. "They’re so engrossed in their phone, they don’t even look over and see that there’s a marked police car next to them."

The moving violation could cost you three points on your license.

Tickets may range anywhere from $30 to more than $100.

Drivers who are caught during Thursday’s operation will receive a ticket.