Orange County considers new rules for e-bike and e-scooter riders following teen's death

The Brief Orange County leaders are looking at making changes to e-bike and e-scooter safety laws after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash. Officials say the goal is education and prevention. Commissioners are expected to receive recommendations from the Sheriff’s Office and school district data during an upcoming meeting.



Orange County commissioners are moving closer to changing local laws surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters following a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy.



Just over a week ago, Colton Remsburg was riding an e-scooter when he collided with a pickup truck.



According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was not the driver’s fault, and investigators say the teen rode into traffic.



Days later, Remsburg died at the hospital.

Colton Remsburg, 13, died after crashing into a pickup truck on May 10. (Source: GoFundMe) Expand

Read more: Community honors Florida teen Colton Remsburg, 13, at youth sports game

‘Dangerous activity' sparks e-bike safety discussions

What we know:

Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson told FOX 35 her office started discussing e-bike safety months ago after hearing repeated concerns from residents.



"Residents kept reaching out to me saying we keep seeing near misses, we are seeing some dangerous activity," Commissioner Wilson said.



Wilson says the county is now exploring several safety measures, including helmet requirements, speed limits in certain areas, and new rules that would allow deputies to issue civil citations.

Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson





"I think what they are targeting to do is to not make it some kind of criminal offense but really be able to provide some sort of civil citation," Wilson said.



Wilson also said safety conversations need to start at home with parents.



"Talking about safety and protecting your head with a good helmet and being aware that every time you click up the speed you are putting yourself at more risk," Wilson said.

The backstory:

Several cities across Central Florida have joined in the mobility device discussion, including setting speed limits, where the devices can be ridden and what is considered "dangerous."

In December, the Orange County Board of Commissioners – including Wilson and Mayor Jerry Demmings – discussed e-bike and e-scooter usage. During that meeting, Wilson said they first need to gather data. She proposed drawing from crash data specifically involving micromobility devices, while Demings proposed that the Orange County law enforcement group be part of future conversations.

According to Orange County's municipal code, Sec. 35-103(2), micromobility devices shall travel at a speed of no more than ten (10) miles per hour.