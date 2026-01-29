Man, 54, in stable condition after hurt in Orange City officer shooting outside bank

The Brief An Orange City Police officer was involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a reported stabbing outside an Orange City bank, where witnesses claimed a man was stabbing himself, the department said. After the man reportedly pulled out a gun, the officer shot at him, injuring him.



A man hurt in a shooting involving an Orange City police officer outside a Truist bank, Tuesday night, is in stable condition, police said.

What we know:

The man, now identified as Michael Alan Smith, 54, was reported as a suspicious person. Witnesses said he was stabbing himself and brandishing a weapon.

Officers first responded, around 2:45 p.m., Jan. 27, to reports of a bleeding man outside a Truist Bank on Enterprise Road in a busy shopping area with grocery stores and other businesses.

During an encounter between officers and Smith, an officer shot Smith.

What they're saying:

Witnesses reported that the man initially carried a knife and was stabbing himself. They said he later drew a firearm, prompting an officer to open fire.

"He failed our commands that we were giving him. He continued to ignore us," Acting Police Chief Jerome Miller said about Smith. "We tried to de-escalate all we could before he entered this bank where there were individuals working as well as clients."

The man later entered the bank. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was listed as being in stable condition, the department said on Jan. 29,

Who is the officer involved in the shooting?

One officer, who has been with the force for approximately one year, was involved in the shooting, according to Acting Police Chief Jerome Miller. That officer is now placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What's next:

The FDLE will investigate, which is standard procedure for shootings involving officers.