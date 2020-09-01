Operation Blue Roof revived to help with Hurricane Laura recovery

The US Army Corps of Engineers is reviving its Operation Blue Roof program to help get as many homes as possible into living conditions after Hurricane Laura.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA which aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

The program is currently active in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon parishes.

HACKBERRY, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 30: Damage after Hurricane Laura struck land last week destroying much of southwestern Louisiana; Hackberry, Louisiana on Aug. 30, 2020.

Operation Blue Roof, a free service to homeowners, protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program. After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program, such as roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can sign up for the program online by using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home's damage and allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

Residents can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program. For more information regarding the recovery effort, click here.

