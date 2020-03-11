'Operation Best Foot Forward' targeted Central Florida drivers who don't stop for pedestrians

Deputies and police officers were out in full force at Central Florida crosswalks Wednesday morning for 'Operation Best Foot Forward.

They say they increased patrols because of Daylight Saving Time.

A new study shows traffic crashes spike during the first 6 days after the time change. A big reason is because it’s still dark outside when students are walking to the bus stop and it’s hard for drivers to see them. Experts say there is an increase in traffic crashes around the time change because of sleep deprivation and drivers and walkers adjusting to a darker morning commute.

So authorities made sure drivers are stopping for pedestrians.

Officers were at 18 crosswalk locations in Osceola and Orange counties on Wednesday and Thursday to make sure drivers stop for pedestrians -- including officers who will be dressed in plainclothes.

If they don’t, officials say drivers will get a $164 ticket.

Katie Clarke with Operation Best Foot Forward told FOX 35 News: "If a pedestrian is legally crossing in the crosswalk the driver has to stop or yield, come to a full and complete stop, let the pedestrian cross the road."