Disney welcomes baby zebra at Animal Kingdom Lodge

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The Brief A female zebra foal was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney has announced. The baby zebra has joined the herd at the hotel's Arusha savanna.



Walt Disney World has welcomed a new addition to its animal kingdom.

What we know:

A female zebra foal was born recently at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, the resort announced.

The striped arrival was born to mom Aziza and has joined the herd at the hotel's Arusha savanna.

Disney shared photos of the foal and mom on its social media pages.

A female zebra foal was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge to mom Aziza. (Credit: DIsney's Animals, Science and Environment)

What we don't know:

Disney has not yet shared a name for the baby zebra.

Baby animals at Disney World

The zebra is the latest baby animal born at Disney World in the past few months.

Disney recently welcomed three nyala calves to the Animal Kingdom Lodge and an albino wallaby joey named quartz at Jumping Junction at Animal Kingdom.