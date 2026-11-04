Florida man shot girlfriend in the head during argument, police say

article

The Brief A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head during an argument, according to the Oviedo Police Department. Edwin Candelario is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, battery, firing a weapon on residential property, and trespassing, a news release said.



Officers arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the head during an argument, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Police: Boyfriend arrested for shooting his girlfriend in the head

What we know:

According to a press release, police responded to a call about a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Nov. 3, 2026 around Laurel Oaks Ct.

Investigators say Edwin Candelario and his girlfriend were having an argument and while she was walking away from him, he shot her in the back of her head.

The girlfriend's children were in the home when the shooting happened, according to an arrest report.

Girlfriend expected to survive

What we don't know:

Emergency services provided medical attention to the girlfriend, and she was taken to the hospital for further care, the report said. The girlfriend provided a statement and is expected to survive after being shot in the head.

Candelario was arrested at the scene, officers say. Details of what led up to the argument are unknown.

Candelario arrested on multiple charges

What's next:

Candelario is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, battery, firing a weapon on residential property, and trespassing, police said. Candelario is being held on a $9000 bond at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. His first appearance will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.