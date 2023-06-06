5 days later, another kilo of cocaine has been found by Volusia County deputies

article

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, Volusia County deputies responded to a call on Ormond Beach about suspected drugs that were found on the beach.

The anonymous caller explained that while walking along the 2900 Block of the beach they found the cocaine wrapped in several layers of plastic.

Deputies were able to retrieve this batch, which tested positive for cocaine, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

This is the second kilo of cocaine that has washed ashore at Ormond Beach within the last week. The kilo was turned into evidence after being examined.