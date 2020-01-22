One person rescued from fire at downtown Orlando building

The Orlando Fire Department is working to put out a blaze Wednesday morning at a building in downtown Orlando.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at two adjoining building on fire on the 400 block of West Central Blvd. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the building is the former location of the Orlando Union Rescue Mission shelter.

A person had to be rescued from a second floor, the department said. Why the person was in the vacant building is unclear. Roads were closed between South Division Avenue and North Hughey Avenue as firefighters battled the flames.

"One person rescued from second floor and transported. Now, fire extended between the two buildings," the department tweeted.

