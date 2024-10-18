One dead following Orange County shooting, deputies say

One man has died following a shooting in Orange County on Friday.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Colonial Drive, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to officials.

It is not known what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.