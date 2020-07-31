OMNI Healthcare testing sites see up to 30-percent positivity rate in Brevard County

OMNI Healthcare, a physician group in Brevard County, says that during the last week test results on citizens coming to get checked for coronavirus at its sites have generated 25-30% positivity rates during the last 3 days.

"The recent test results are of tremendous concern and are consistent with the increasing numbers of patients in Brevard County Hospitals and ICU’s," the group wrote in a press release. "Of note, is that the majority of those patients being tested positive are asymptomatic and are at high risk for virus transmission."

It's important to know that the positivity rate represents results from OMNI's testing sites, not all of Brevard County.

"Brevard County’s positivity rate for the last five days, July 26 – July 30, has been 5.5%, 6.0%, 8.7%, 6.0%, and 4.7% respectively per the County Report that is available on the DOH website," the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County told FOX 35 News. "Overall, Brevard County has a 7% positivity."

OMNI Healthcare began offering RT-PCR coronavirus testing in mid-March of this year as Florida began to see a rise in coronavirus cases. They started off testing as many as 1,000 patients per day and were the first group in Central Florida to offer large scale drive through testing.

In May, the group opened a 4th testing site.

To date, OMNI Healthcare has administered more than 25,000 tests in total to citizens in Brevard County.