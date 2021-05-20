Officials giving out weather radios as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

Officials are hoping to encourage more people to get their vaccines at Orange County sites. As an incentive, they will be giving out something the FOX 35 Storm Team says everyone should have.

As part of that effort, the county is giving away free weather alert radios to Orange County residents at Barnett Park starting Thursday and going through Sunday.

They’re doing the same thing at the four recreation center vaccination sites:

Goldenrod Park

Meadow Woods

South Econ

West Orange

It’s an incentive for people to get vaccinated but also to help them prepare for hurricane season which officially starts on June 1.

Each site will give away 25 weather alert radios each day on a first-come, first-served basis for Orange County residents only. People will have to show a valid driver’s license.

Orange County says about 34-percent of its entire population has been fully vaccinated, but officials want to see more progress in vaccinating people under 18.

So far, they’ve only inoculated about 20,000 people in that category, which health officials say is a low number.

"Of course we just recently started with some of the ages and it will go up but, for example, for people between 12-15 years old, we have about 37,000 in that category. So these are numbers that need to continue to increase," said Dr. Raul Pino.

As we move into hurricane season, FOX 35 wants to make sure you stay prepared as well.

