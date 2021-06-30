Officials: Four more bodies found in Florida condo rubble; at least 16 dead

The bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, raising the death toll to 16 people, a fire official told victims’ families Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members at a morning briefing that rescuers found the bodies Tuesday night. He said the victims’ next of kin had not yet been identified.

Jadallah said that in addition to those four bodies, crews also found other human remains.

Charles Cyrille of the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency said 900 workers from 50 federal, state and local agencies were working seamlessly on the search.

Elected officials have pledged to conduct multiple investigations into the sudden collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside last week.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that she and her staff will meet with engineering, construction and geology experts, among others, to review building safety issues and develop recommendations "to ensure a tragedy like this will never, ever happen again."

This is a developing story. Officials will provide an update on Wednesday.

