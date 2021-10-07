Officials: Crash involving Lynx bus, multiple vehicles in Seminole County

article

A crash involving several vehicles and a Lynx bus has slowed traffic on a busy road in Seminole County on Thursday.

SKYFOX was over the scene at S.R. 434 at Great Pond Drive in Altamonte Springs. Video showed one vehicle smashed into the back of a Lynx bus. Other vehicles behind the crash were also wrecked.

MORE NEWS: Brian Laundrie: Recently used campsite found in Florida reserve, report says

The Seminole County Fire Department says 4 vehicles were involved. One patient was transported to a local hospital.

Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.