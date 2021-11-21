Officers investigate deadly shooting in Orlando that also injured child

Orlando police officers are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead and a 7-year-old child injured.

Units responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Rd, where a 25-year-old man was pronounced deceased on the scene from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the child was also grazed in the foot and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Residents at the Catalina Isle apartment complex told FOX 35 News that they heard fighting before shots were fired.

Neighbors said they saw a boy being comforted by officers and then taken into an ambulance.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately released.

"There is no danger to the public at this time," said Orlando Police Department (OPD) spokesperson Michelle Rogers.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the OPD at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1- 800-423-TIPS (8477) regarding this case (2021-00393843).

