Off-duty officer, flight nurse save 5-year-old boy after accidental shooting

The Brief Off-duty officer and nurse neighbors saved a 5-year-old after he shot himself. The gun was found under a pillow; the child remains hospitalized. Police say no foul play is suspected; an investigation is ongoing.



A five-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head, and officials say the quick actions of two off-duty first responders may have saved his life.

What we know:

A five-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun he reportedly found under a pillow in his home. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Eustis, where two off-duty first responders—City of Davenport Police Officer Robert O’Brien and his fiancée Amy, a trauma flight nurse—sprang into action after hearing frantic knocking at their door.

The couple quickly stabilized the child until emergency crews arrived. Amy called in a medical helicopter while Robert used supplies from his patrol car’s med kit to assist. The child has since been stabilized, and authorities say his survival may be credited to the neighbors’ quick thinking and medical training.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child’s identity or provided details about the firearm—such as whether it was legally owned or how accessible it was. As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed and no new updates have been issued. Investigators have not said whether any adults in the home could face legal consequences related to firearm storage.

The backstory:

The responders were at home when they were awakened by their neighbor pleading for help. The child, who has autism, had accessed the firearm while unsupervised. According to Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri, the gun was found under a pillow in a bedroom—raising renewed concerns about unsecured weapons in homes with children.

The incident underscores the importance of gun safety and secure firearm storage, especially in homes with children or vulnerable individuals. It also highlights the critical role that trained first responders can play, even when they are off-duty. Community members are rallying around the family as the boy continues to recover.

What they're saying:

A lot of credit is given to neighbors who helped stabilize the child before he could be flown to the hospital.

Off-duty Davenport police officer Robert O'Brien and his trauma flight nurse fiancée, Amy.

"He said, 'Help me! My baby shot himself!' And that's when i knew what was going on," said O'Brien, who helped save his neighbor. "Keeps replaying in my mind what happened. What I saw. What I did."

Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said the little boy has autism and found the gun in a bedroom, under a pillow.

"It's just very sad, very tragic, but I'm just glad he's alive," said Chief Capri.

O'Brien said he grabbed his medical kit out his patrol vehicle.

"I knew that I needed to be there. I got there and immediately opened med kit and said, 'Amy, what do you need?'"

The family released a statement to FOX 35 News:

"In this time, we are going through a life-changing event. If you would, send your encouraging words to our family and keep us in your prayers. That would be our desire at this moment."