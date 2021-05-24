Ocoee Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

article

The Ocoee Police Department said that 14-year-old Lyzsandra Lopez is missing.

They said that she was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday. She has reportedly been leaving at night and returning in the morning. However, on this day, she had an argument with her mother, grabbed a backpack, and left home.

MORE NEWS: Florida to end $300 weekly federal unemployment payments

Snapchat messages suggest that she is in the Ocoee area, police said. She is believed to be staying with friends and is in the area of Bull Dog Park or the Winter Garden area.

Lyzsandra is described as 5'11", 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.