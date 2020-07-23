Ocean City becoming one of Maryland's coronavirus hot spots

Maryland’s governor has asked residents not to travel outside the state because of coronavirus spikes – but traveling within the state may also be a concern.

Ocean City is fast becoming one of Maryland's new coronavirus hot spots.

The number of restaurants in Ocean City that are restricting service or even closing their doors because some workers are testing positive is growing.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with one restaurant owner who has staff still recovering from the coronavirus. They’re finally reopening today.

The Blu Crabhouse and Raw Bar posted about the positive case on its Facebook page and they’re not alone. Several restaurants in Ocean City have been forced to scale back amid jumps in coronavirus cases.

People enjoy the boardwalk during the Memorial Day holiday weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020 in Ocean City, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says Worcester County has seen an increase in per capita cases this month.

In Ocean City itself, 38 people had tested positive through the end of June. Now, it’s up to 113 cases.

Meehan says it’s likely due to expanded testing locally and points out most restaurants that recently closed in Ocean City did so voluntarily, and that there are no plans at this time to change or reinstate any restrictions.

Ocean City’s mayor says they want to continue to stress the importance of:

• Remaining vigilant

• Wearing masks in public

• Practicing physical distancing

• Washing your hands

• Taking personal responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19

