Who is Isaac Toye? Ocala Police say murder suspect bought a gun 2 days killing man gardening

The Brief One week after a deadly shooting in Ocala, police still believe that the murder was random and a senseless act of violence. Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, had bought a gun two days before the shooting. The shooting victim, Harold Whitt Harper, 64, was known as a man who loved to garden and travel.



One week after an Ocala man was murdered while gardening in his front yard, the Ocala Police Department maintains that the shooting was random and senseless.

What we know:

Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of Harold Whitt Harper, 64, who was found shot in the back of the head on Jan. 7 while in the front yard of his Ocala home. Harper died.

Harper was in his front yard gardening while he was recovering from a previous surgery, Harper's son-in-law told detectives.

Shortly before the shooting, Ocala Police had also received a call about a man, dressed in all black, walking toward a man in his car while he was pulling out of the driveway. The driver told police that man – who the driver said appeared to be preparing to shoot a gun – told him to stop, but the driver continued driving.

Who is Isaac Toye?

Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, was a military veteran. Ocala Chief of Police Mike Balken said Toye served 18 months of an eight-year contract in the Army.

Ocala Police previously interacted with Toye once before – giving him a trespass warning over one year ago that was not related to the shooting, Balken said on Jan. 15. The police department believes Toye lived in Hillsborough County, just east of Tampa.

Six weeks before the shooting, the police department said it believes Toye moved to a homeless camp in Marion County – not far from where his family lives.

Toye bought a gun at a local store two days before the homicide occurred, the department believes, but due to a three-day holding period he couldn’t get the gun, Balken said.

"We are still investigating how he acquired the firearm used in this crime," the chief said.

Toye was in Ocala the day before the shooting receiving social services from a church a few blocks away from Harper's home, police believe. On Jan. 7, Toye traveled from this mom’s home to downtown Ocala just minutes before the murder.

"We have not been able to determine how that transportation to and from Marion Oaks was facilitated, and that’s simply because the people that have that information are being completely uncooperative with our investigation," Balken said.

In this stage of its investigation, Ocala Police said the shooting was a random and senseless act of violence.

"We have no indication that the suspect knew Mr. Harper or that he had any reason to harm him," Balken said.

Toye was charged with murder and one count of aggravated assault.

A Marion County judge ruled that Toye be held without bond in the Marion County Jail.

Harold Whitt Harper, 64, died at his Ocala home after shot in his front yard on Jan. 7.

Who is Harold Whitt Harper?

Known to his friends and family as Whitt, Harold Whitt Harper was described as an extremely thoughtful, nurturing person toward his family, his friends and all things.

Harper's friend of 50 years – Doug Weaver – told FOX 35's Marie Edinger that though Harper had some health struggles over the past few years, he was just getting better when he went outside to garden on Jan. 7 – the day he was shot and killed in his front yard.

Weaver, who has known Harper since high school – they even went into business together in insurance – said gardening was Harper's favorite thing to do. Harper was also described as a family man who loved to travel.

He took care of feral cats around town, feeding them before and after work, Weaver told Edinger. He loved his wife, and would impress his friends with the thought and intentionality he displayed toward her. He was a huge planner, loved organizing things. He’d organize golf trips for his buddies and plan out every detail, arranging the route and hotels and dinner reservations. He’d even make personalized goodie bags for each member of the trip.

Harper was also a sports fan. He played semi-pro baseball and loved the Florida Gators.

What's next:

The Ocala Police Department is continuing its investigation to learn more information.

Toye's next court date is set for Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.

What you can do:

Anyone with further information about Toye, is asked to contact Ocala detectives. The police department’s non-emergency number is 352-369-7070.