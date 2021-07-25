Expand / Collapse search

Ocala police officer has license suspended, pays fine after crash in patrol car

Published 
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Officer Jordan Pagano has has his license suspended and fined for his involvement in a crash.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida police officer will have his license suspended and pay a fine after he was involved in a crash.

FOX 35 News has confirmed Ocala Police Officer Jordan Pagano's license has been suspended for three months, and he has been fined $856 for the crash.

Investigators said on Feb. 26, 2021, Pagano was in his patrol car traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed into another vehicle at SE 17th St. and SE 22nd Ave.  The driver of the other car suffered a broken pelvis and broken ribs.

Pagano pleaded no contest to unlawful speeding in June.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.
 