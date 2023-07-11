NYC crime: 3 people shot, including 6-year-old boy in the Bronx

An investigation is underway after three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx.

The shooting happened next to St. James Park on E. 193rd Street in Fordham.

Police say three people were shot, the youngest of which was a 6-year-old boy who was shot in the leg. The boy was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition.

Additionally, police said a 3-year-old was grazed by a bullet and has been hospitalized.

Both victims were walking with their mother when the shooting occurred. Police said the mother was not injured.

The two other victims were a 25-year-old man who was shot in the back and a 23-year-old man who was shot twice in the thigh. Both were also taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and are in stable condition.

The NYPD is searching for the two suspects who were on the scooter firing the gun.

The investigation is ongoing.