Swimmer bitten by shark off Boca Grande Key rescued by nurses, Good Samaritan, Coast Guard

The Brief A swimmer was rescued Sunday evening off Boca Grande Key in the Florida Keys after reportedly being bitten on the leg by a shark near a recreational boat. Nurses who happened to be on the key rendered initial first aid before a Good Samaritan's vessel and a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew escorted the victim to Station Key West. The victim was transferred to waiting emergency medical crews in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.



A mariner was rescued in the Florida Keys Sunday evening after reportedly being bitten on the leg while swimming.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said the incident occurred in Boca Grande Key when the individual was swimming near a recreational vessel.

What we know:

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a mariner bitten by a shark around 5 p.m., Aug. 23.

According to the Coast Guard, nurses – who happened to be on Boca Grande Key – provided medical care to the mariner who was bitten on their lower leg.

Sector Key West watchstanders received a report of a Good Samaritan rescuing an individual bitten by a shark.

A @USCG Station Key West boat crew escorted the Good Samaritan to Station Key West, where the individual was transferred to EMS in stable condition. #SAR #USCG pic.twitter.com/c4aygikrYf — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) August 24, 2026

The mariner, who was on board a Good Samaritan's vessel, was escorted by a Station Key West boat crew to Station Key West.

Emergency medical services were waiting on the station's pier to render aid. The mariner was reportedly stable when they were transferred over to EMS, the coast guard said.