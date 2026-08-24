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Swimmer bitten by shark off Boca Grande Key rescued by nurses, Good Samaritan, Coast Guard

By
Florida News
Published August 24, 2026 7:03 PM EDT
Published August 24, 2026 7:03 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • A swimmer was rescued Sunday evening off Boca Grande Key in the Florida Keys after reportedly being bitten on the leg by a shark near a recreational boat.
    • Nurses who happened to be on the key rendered initial first aid before a Good Samaritan's vessel and a U.S. Coast Guard boat crew escorted the victim to Station Key West.
    • The victim was transferred to waiting emergency medical crews in stable condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

BOCA GRANDE KEY, Fla. - A mariner was rescued in the Florida Keys Sunday evening after reportedly being bitten on the leg while swimming.  

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said the incident occurred in Boca Grande Key when the individual was swimming near a recreational vessel. 

What we know:

The Coast Guard responded to reports of a mariner bitten by a shark around 5 p.m., Aug. 23. 

According to the Coast Guard, nurses – who happened to be on Boca Grande Key – provided medical care to the mariner who was bitten on their lower leg. 

The mariner, who was on board a Good Samaritan's vessel, was escorted by a Station Key West boat crew to Station Key West. 

Emergency medical services were waiting on the station's pier to render aid. The mariner was reportedly stable when they were transferred over to EMS, the coast guard said. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast. 

Florida News