Norwegian extends cruise cancellations through Oct. 31

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday that it will be extending cruise cancellations through Oct. 31 as coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt U.S. travel.

The cancellations extend beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's no-sail order, which goes until Oct. 1.

The extension will affect Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, Norwegian said.

Any guest that is currently booked on a now-canceled voyage is asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

Starting in August, the company will also provide a monthly update regarding the status of cruise suspensions. The update will also include any potential extensions, the company said.

