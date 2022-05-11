NOAA: Two sperm whales found dead within last week in southern Florida

article

Two sperm whales – an adult male and a female calf – have been found dead in separate spots in southern Florida within the last week, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

A spokesperson for NOAA said a female calf died last week near Key Largo, and a 47-foot adult male was found dead earlier this week near Key West.

The cause of the calf's death is unknown, though it was separated from its mother, which was likely a "contributing factor," the spokesperson said. A necropsy – animal autopsy – was being conducted Wednesday to determine how the adult male died, a spokesperson said, though the whale's carcass was described as emaciated.