Nine puppies killed in house fire as crews work to determine cause

A house fire in Utah claimed the lives of nine puppies.

The South Davis Metro Fire Department said the fire broke out Monday around 5:30 p.m. local time at a two-story duplex.

Firefighters were able to cool the flames from the basement before entry.

Authorities say one occupant was able to get out and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Search crews then found and removed nine puppies. Crews tried to revive them, but the animals succumbed to their injuries.

A large snake was also removed but appeared to be unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.