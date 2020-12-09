Nicole Montalvo: Estranged husband and family in court on Wednesday

An estranged husband accused of killing his wife, his father, and their family will be in court on Wednesday morning as they have filed new motions.

Nicole Montalvo was an Osceola County mother who was murdered in October 2019. Her remains were found at her estranged husband's family property days after being reported missing. She leaves behind a son, who she shared with him.

Her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, and father-in-law, Angel Luis Rivera, face charges in her death, including Second-Degree Murder, Abuse of a Body, and Tampering with Evidence.

In addition, several other family members of Nicole's estranged husband were arrested after the murder on a range of charges. For example, Wanda Rivera is charged with Being an Accessory After the Fact, Evidence Tampering, and Lying to Law Enforcement.

The family of Nicole's estranged husband will be back in court on Wednesday as they have filed new motions. Their attorneys have filed motions to suppress. According to documents, they are trying to make sure that jurors in the case do not see some of the evidence. They claim that illegal searches were done in getting the evidence.

FOX 35 will have a reporter inside the courtroom and will have updates as the proceedings unfold.