NHC eyes tropical disturbance near Florida

The Brief A non-tropical low has formed off the Southeast U.S. coast and will move over Florida in the next 24–48 hours, bringing rounds of heavy rain and storms. Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches are possible across parts of Florida today and tomorrow. Once in the Gulf, the system could strengthen, with the NHC giving it a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a non-tropical area of low pressure off the southeastern coast of the United States.

As of Monday morning, the low will gradually move west and over the Florida peninsula over the next 24–48 hours.

As it does so, it will bring multiple rounds of heavy rain and storms to the region on Monday and Tuesday, leading to rainfall totals as high as 2-4" for some.

As it enters the Gulf, further tropical development is likely as it encounters a better environment, especially some very warm ocean waters. How strong it gets once it reaches the Gulf will be something we will continue to monitor in the coming days.

The NHC has outlined this area with a 30% chance of tropical development over the next 7 days and a 10% chance over the next 48 hours.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on July 14, 2025.





