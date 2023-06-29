NFL legend JJ Watt lands studio analyst job in latest post-retirement move

article

Former longtime Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt , who recently retired from the NFL, announced he will be joining CBS Sports as a studio analyst.

The move to broadcasting is just the latest move Watt has made since he stepped away from football. In May, Watt and his wife, former United States midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club.

The club was recently elevated to the Premier League .

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals looks on in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Prior to officially making his investment into the club, Watt revealed that he conducted research by going on a pub crawl in Burnley to gain more knowledge about "the history, tradition and supporters."

Watt took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he had landed the broadcasting job.

"I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I'm very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall," Watt said in a statement from CBS.

"Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I've gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we're lucky, we'll share a few laughs along the way as well."

JJ Watt poses for a photo during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After his 10-year stint in Houston, Watt spent the final two seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals . The Texans drafted the star pass rusher in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Watt finished his career with 114.5 sacks and was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2017.

Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals yells out before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

"We are thrilled to welcome J.J. to the CBS Sports family and add one of the greatest defensive players of all time to our team," CBS Sports President David Berson said in the statement.

"As he steps off the field after a Hall of Fame career, J.J. brings deep passion, unique insights and opinions from today's NFL. We think fans will love what J.J. brings to our coverage."

Watt will be inducted into the Texans' Ring of Honor during halftime of the team's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

