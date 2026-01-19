New Universal Orlando attraction? Social media post hints at big announcement

The Brief Universal Orlando has shared a cryptic social media tease that has fans guessing what it means. The resort could announce a new attraction this week, possibly what's replacing the Rip Rid Rockit coaster at Universal Studios Florida. Rip Ride Rockit closed last summer and was torn down months later.



Universal Orlando could reveal what its newest attraction will be this week.

The resort shared a teaser on social media over the weekend, hinting at an upcoming attraction announcement on Tuesday.

The post includes a short video of a speedometer with the needle reaching 70 mph, while numbers on the odometer read "012026." The sound of a car revving can also be heard in the video.

A caption on the post simply reads, 01.20.26, which stands for Jan. 20, 2026.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Rip Ride Rockit replacement?

Universal Orlando has not said what the teaser is for—an announcement will be made Tuesday.

But it’s likely the teaser is related to what’s replacing the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster, which closed last summer at Universal Studios Florida and was torn down a few months later.

Construction on the former Rip Ride Rockit site has been underway for months, with construction walls up in parts of CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida.

Part of the attraction, whatever it is, has gone vertical and can be seen above the construction walls near the former Ghostbusters firehouse in Universal Studios.

Construction on the former site of Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida on Jan. 3, 2026.

In December 2024, Universal Orlando filed permits with South Florida Water Management District that showed plans to demolish Rip Ride Rockit and replace it with another attraction. But the documents didn’t reveal exactly the new attraction would be.

The recent tease shared on social media has further fueled speculation that Rip Ride Rockit will be replaced with a "Fast & Furious"-themed coaster, especially since the tease included car references.

Universal Studios Hollywood in California is getting a new coaster called Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, which is expected to open later this year. Many fans have speculated that Orlando will get its own version of the ride.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What's going on with The Lost Continent?

Universal is also planning something for the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure. The company previously confirmed plans to redevelop that section of the park after a demolition permit was filed with the city of Orlando.

That section of the park has remained basically untouched since Poseidon’s Fury closed in 2023. Another attraction in the section of the park, The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad, a stunt show, closed in 2018. The show’s theater has been vacant ever since.

Universal has not shared any details about what it has planned for this site either. But with work much further along on the former Rip Ride Rockit site, it’s more likely Universal’s announcement on Tuesday will be for that project.

Poseidon's Fury at Universal Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando continues to expand

The projects at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure come as Universal continues to expand. The resort opened a new theme park, Epic Universe, last year—bringing its total number of parks to four.

Universal has also teased expansion plans for Epic Universe.

Ahead of the opening of the park, Universal Orlando president Karen Irwin said in a video that officials were already "planning the next thing at Epic."

The park was built with expansion pad in place for future attractions or lands.