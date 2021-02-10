New surveillance video from Capitol Riot shows moments building was stormed

House impeachment managers have shown never before released security video from inside U.S. Capitol showing Jan. 6th rioters breaking into the building.

The video captures the moments that rioters broke through the U.S. Capitol’s front doors and stormed the building.

One of the videos shows USCP Officer Eugene Goodman telling Sen. Mitt Romney to turn around to avoid rioters.

Advertisement

The new security videos also show Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated out of the Senate chamber away from rioters.

Yet another security video shows rioters trying to break down the door at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices with her staffers barricaded inside.

NEW: Siege On Democracy: A FOX 5 DC podcast live from the Capitol Riot

The videos were released as part of the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump who is accused of inciting the violence that occurred at the Capitol that day.