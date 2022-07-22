New safety features in school buses help track students

New technology onboard school buses will help Osceola County safely track the nearly 23,000 students who board and exit the vehicles.

When a child gets on a bus they will use a student ID to tap on a tablet installed on each bus and then tap it on the way off the bus. The school district says this will help them account for all the students who ride the bus and also help to make sure that a student is not getting on the wrong bus or getting off at the wrong stop.

Data collected will also help officials make sure that they know how many students are riding the bus so that they can submit that information for state funding. The system will be rolling out at the first of the school year and will eventually be mandatory.