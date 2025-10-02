New pedestrian bridge at Orlando International connects Terminal C to Brightline MCO station

The Brief Orlando International Airport (MCO) has opened a new pedestrian bridge linking Terminal C to key transit points.

The bridge is part of larger expansion plans, with additional upgrades set for 2026.

MCO remains the busiest airport in Florida and one of the top 25 globally.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has opened a new pedestrian bridge connecting Terminal C, the Train Station and the Terminal Link, offering travelers a more direct path through the growing hub.

What we know:

The bridge, equipped with bidirectional moving walkways, is designed to improve passenger flow across the expanding airport complex. Current walkways stretch about 90 feet and will be lengthened when the Rental Car Lobby opens in 2026.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A new Pedestrian Bridge is now open to passenger traffic at Orlando International Airport (MCO), offering a new and convenient pathway between Terminal C, the Train Station, and the Terminal Link. [Credit: Greater Orlando Aviation Authority]

The backstory:

The bridge was originally included in the design for Terminal C but was cut when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cost-saving adjustments.

The return of international travel and increased passenger volume made its completion a renewed priority. In 2024 alone, the airport saw nearly 800,000 more international travelers than the previous year.

Timeline:

The pedestrian bridge is now open to passengers, but further upgrades are scheduled. By 2026, extensions to the walkways and a third set at the GTF Bridge are expected to be completed. At the same time, Terminal C’s Phase 1 expansion is underway, with four new boarding piers planned to handle additional aircraft.

What they're saying:

The new bridge is one of several infrastructure projects aimed at positioning Orlando International Airport to keep pace with growth.

"The Pedestrian Bridge represents both progress and a promise," said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "By opening this new access, we are delivering greater convenience to our passengers and meeting their expectations of a world-class airport."