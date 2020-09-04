New flyover bridge in Mount Dora improves access to Wekiva Parkway

article

A new flyover bridge in Mount Dora will improve access for drivers to and from the Wekiva Parkway for those commuting between Lake and Orange counties.

Years in the making, drivers will now have easy and quick access to State Road (S.R.) 46 when driving on southbound U.S. 441.

This milestone represents one of many safety and mobility improvements to the S.R. 46 corridor in Lake County. Prior to the project, motorists wanting to drive from southbound U.S. 441 to eastbound S.R. 46 had to turn left across multiple lanes of traffic at a non-signalized intersection.

The flyover bridge will now allow safe, continuous flow, without stopping at a traffic signal, for motorists headed to the Wekiva Parkway.

The Wekiva Parkway (State Road 429) will connect to State Road 417, completing the beltway around the Orlando metropolitan area

