New COVID cases jump to nearly 8,000 in Florida; 84 additional deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,939 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 84 additional deaths.

The numbers reflect a steady increase in new infections over the last three weeks. New cases had been declining following the winter holidays and leading up to the peak of spring breaks across the region.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 2,104,686, with 33,906 Florida resident deaths and 656 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients, and as of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,031. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 88,000 people have been hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

According to the state's vaccination rollout report, 6,786,461 Floridians had received one of the three COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday. Of that number, 4,053,597 have completed the series, whether it is the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

