Nearly five tons of paper shredded at sheriff's office Shred-a-thon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - Today the Orange County Sheriff's Office hosted their quarterly shred-a-thon event.
The event took place at Timber Creek High School Saturday morning.
The sheriff's office shredded 9800 pounds of paper and sensitive information for the community.
People were also able to dispose of medication in addition to fraud prevention.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office next shred event will be held in August at Olympia High School.
